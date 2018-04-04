French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0602 GMT.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo said on Tuesday it granted a 99-year long-term leasehold on the Egmont I and II office buildings in Brussels with a first fee of EUR 369.5 million.

ENGIE:

Engie was upgraded to “outperform” from “neutral” by Credit Suisse.

FAGRON:

Fagron announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Humcoin the USA.

LAFARGEHOLCM:

LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday that Thomas Schmidheiny, the cement maker’s largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the company, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group plans to begin production of Peugeot and Citroen delivery vans at its newly acquired Opel/Vauxhall division’s Luton plant in England, a company source said on Tuesday.

REMY COINTREAU:

Remy Cointreau announced on Tuesday changes within the Executive Committee of the Group.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....