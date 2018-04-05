French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 1.2 percent by 0609 GMT.

ACCOR:

Bought 50 percent stake in South African-based hospitality and travel conglomerate Mantis Group

AHOLD:

CEO Dick Boer to retire, to be replaced by Frans Muller

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France unions called on Wednesday for a new round of strikes on April 17, 18, 23 and 24 after management again refused to consider their requests for higher wages.

ALSTOM:

A consortium of GE Power and Alstom Power was selected to build a 1,000 megawatt coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka for Polish state-run utilities Energa and Enea, Energa said on Wednesday.

BIOMERIEUX:

Biomerieux announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Astute Medical

CNP ASSURANCES:

CNP Assurances announced on Wednesday having agreed with Caixa Seguridade to pursue and finalize their negotiations with a view to entering into a binding agreement

EUROPCAR:

Europcar reported on Wednesday the closure of the transaction to sell its 25 pct stake in Car2go Europe for 70 Million Euros

FRENCH POLITICS:

France will cut the number of lawmakers by almost a third and introduce a degree of proportional representation for the next legislative elections, in a major move aimed at restoring voters’ confidence in a largely discredited political class.

INVENTIVA:

Inventiva announced on Wednesday a U.S. Phase II investigator-initiated study with lanifibranor on non alcoholic fatty liver disease in patients with type 2 diabetes

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS:

Oehringer ingelheim and ose immunotherapeutics announced on Wednesday a global immuno-oncology partnership to develop a pioneering checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....