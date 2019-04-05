French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT A Tokyo court approved on Friday a request by prosecutors to detain ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for 10 days for further questioning, a move the executive lawyer’s said he would appeal.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA: Aéroports de Paris said on Thursday it expects 40-50% growth in revenue and eBITDA in 2018-2025.

AXA SA: Axa said on Thursday it terminated the sale agreement related to Axa Mbask Insurance Company in Azerbaijan.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA: Societe Generale announced on Thursday strategic agreement with Roadzen.

AIRBUS SE: Airbus reported on Thursday it received orders for 58 jetliners in March.

TOTAL GABON SA: Total Gabon published on Thursday its full-year results, with net income up at USD 258 million. NANOBIOTIX: Nanobiotix announced on Thursday Hensify®(NBTXR3) received European market approval enabling commercialization in 27 European Union countries for the treatment of locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma.

