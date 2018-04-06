French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Tikehau Capital announced on Thursday it acquired a stake in Filiassur for 30 million euros.

GTT:

GTT announced on Thursday two new orders from DSME.

SOCIETE LDC:

Societe LDC published on Thursday a revenue up to 3.83 billion euros for FY 2017, as wel as the acquisition of Societe Marcel Favreau.

TF1:

TF1 announced on Thursday the signing of an agreement to buy 30 pct stake held by Newen Studios’ Founding shareholders.

VIVENDI

Italian state lender CDP said on Thursday it would buy a stake of up to 5 percent of Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI to safeguard Rome’s interest in a company seen as strategic, and amidst a struggle between investors over its leadership.

TOTAL

State oil giant Saudi Aramco and French oil major Total TOTF.PA plan to sign an agreement next week for the expansion of their joint venture refinery in Saudi Arabia, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

