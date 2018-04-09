French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

On Friday, the company reported its orders and deliveries for the period of January to March, with 68 gross aircraft orders.

BONDUELLE:

The group said on Friday it appointed Guillaume Debrosse as its CEO.

FRANCE/SYRIA:

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call that chemical weapons had been used in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on April 7, and would work together to establish clear responsibility for their use.

KERING:

French luxury group said on Friday it had taken steps to sell skatewear label Volcom, its last remaining non luxury brand, as it focuses on its high-margin, high-end labels.

LAGARDERE:

Lagardere announced on Friday Lagardere Plus won global remit to consult on Orange’s sports sponsorship strategy .

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....