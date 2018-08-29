French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. PERNOD RICARD French spirits maker Pernod Ricard on Wednesday said sales and profit growth accelerated in full year 2017/18, driven by strong demand in China and India, as well as robust sales in the United States, its top market.

EDF The shock resignation of the French environment minister may mean that EDF can not only extend the lifespan of its ageing reactors but could even build new reactors in France, the world’s most nuclear-reliant nation.

TOTAL Industrial action on French oil major Total’s TOTF.PA north sea oil platforms on Sept. 3 will be suspended, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

ASR NEDERLAND ASR Nederland on Wednesday announces a H1 net result of € 368 million, a decrease of 7.3 percent on the same period a year earlier.

