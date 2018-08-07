French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BONDUELLE:

Bonduelle confimed on Monday its 2017-2018 guidance, but said U.S./Europe trade negotiations and weather will weigh on 2018-2019

FRENCH ENERGY:

The French government has approved bids for 103 solar power projects with a total capacity of 720 megawatts, the energy minister said on Monday.

IRAN:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed a U.S. call for talks on Monday, hours before Washington was due to impose new sanctions in line with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme.

VICAT:

Vicat said on Monday first half net income group share rose 59.4 percent at constant scope and exchange rates to 59 million euros

VILMORIN:

France’s Vilmorin said on Monday it was too early to tell if drought and heatwaves that have scorched European farmland and sent grain prices soaring would have a significant effect on its growth in the coming year

