French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0600 GMT.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday it would shed 250 jobs as it shrinks its corporate bank activities to increase profitability.

AEGON NV:

Aegon said it is to divest last block of U.S. life reinsurance business.

AHOLD:

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch operator of grocery chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that just met analyst expectations.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM, which has been hunting for a new boss after costly strikes caused the departure of its previous chief executive, reported higher traffic figures for July from a year ago.

IRAN:

Companies doing business with Iran will be barred from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, as new U.S. sanctions took effect despite pleas from Washington’s allies.

VOLTALIA SA:

Voltalia has been awarded two new solar projects in France.

