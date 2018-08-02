French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE

Altice Europe pursued its commercial conquests in France in the second quarter, through heavy promotions that penalised margins but led to gains in the number of mobile and broadband customers.

SOCIETE GENERALE

French bank Societe Generale posted higher second quarter profits that were in line with market expectations, as earnings from its overseas businesses offset a slight contraction on its domestic market.

AXA:

Axa announced it is in talks with Cinven over sale of platform in 1.2 billion euro ($1.40 billion) deal

CARMAT SA:

Carmat confirmed successful heart transplant of patient implanted with its total artificial heart

NICOX

Nicos Initiates Phase 2 study of NCX 470 in open-angle glaucoma and ocular.

AMUNDI

Amundi, Europe’s biggest asset manager, reported higher second quarter profits as it benefited from new client money going into its main funds.

NETGEM PA>

First half revenue 23.0 mln euros versus 32.9 mln euros year-ago.

PARROT

Second quarter EBIT loss narrows to 11.2 mln euros.

PEUGEOT SA:

Ucar announced end of partnership with PSA Group

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8576 euros)