French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Spirit Airlines is eying the Airbus A320, but speaking with all planemakers about a future fleet order for the U.S. carrier.

AKZO NOBEL:

Carlyle Group and GIC Appointed Charles Shaver as CEO For Akzonobel Specialty Chemicals.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

The European Central Bank has fined French lender Credit Agricole and several subsidiaries for breaching its rules on how certain capital items should be classified.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas major Total confirmed on Monday that it had notified the Iranian authorities of its withdrawal from the multibillion dollar South Pars gas project after it failed to obtain a waiver from U.S. sanctions.

TRANSGENE:

Transgene completed the sale of greater china rights of TG6002 and TG1050 to Tasly Biopharmaceuticals for 48 million dollars in newly-issued shares.

WENDEL:

Wendel named Loïc Derrien as new CEO of its subsidiary Cromology.

