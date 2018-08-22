FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS:

Olympique Lyonnais announced the transfer of central defender Jason Denayer.

PLASTIVALOIRE:

The company announced Q3 revenue at 162.0 million euros.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL:

Royal Dutch Shell expects to return the gasoline-producing unit to normal production at its 209,787-barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery early next week.

