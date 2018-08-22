French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS:

Olympique Lyonnais announced the transfer of central defender Jason Denayer.

PLASTIVALOIRE:

The company announced Q3 revenue at 162.0 million euros.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL:

Royal Dutch Shell expects to return the gasoline-producing unit to normal production at its 209,787-barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery early next week.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....