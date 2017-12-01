French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

New Zealand dairy firm Fonterra has been ordered to pay French company Danone SA 105 million euros ($125 million) over a contamination scare, a smaller than expected sum, though it prompted Fonterra to cut its earnings forecast.

RENAULT/ PSA

French car registrations rose 10.33 percent to 180,013 units in November, the CCFA said. PSA registrations jumped 34.1 percent, Renault 5.3 percent.

CASINO Moody’s assigned first time Ba1 CFR to Casino and its bonds obligations with a stable outlook. Casino said it had cancelled its agreement with the rating agency Fitch Ratings and requested that Fitch’s credit ratings be withdrawn. Casinoremains rated by Standard & Poor’s and the agency confirmed its BB+ rating with stable outlook on April 24, 2017.

