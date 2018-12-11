French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES:

Compagnie des Alpes announced on Monday a dividend hike of 30 percent to 0.65 euro per share and its full year net income group share rising 82.6 percent to 57.2 million euros.

GECINA:

Gecina said on Monday it had signed three leases with the AccorInvest, Dataikuand Exponens Conseil & Expertise comptable groups for 45 percent of the IBOX building in Paris’ 12th arrondissement.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced wage rises for the poorest workers and tax cuts for pensioners in further concessions meant to defuse weeks of often violent protests that have challenged his authority.

GROEP BRUSSEL LAMBERT:

GBL said on Monday Paul Desmarais, Jr. would become the chairman of board of directors and Ian Gallienne would assume the role of the CEO.

GTT:

GTT said on Monday it received an order from a Korean shipyard concerning the tank design of two new 174,000 m³ LNG carriers.

