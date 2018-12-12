French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BANKS:

The bosses of France’s major banks accepted to freeze the fees they charge households next year in a show of support for President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to appease “yellow vest” protests that have rocked central Paris in the past weekends.

COLRUYT:

Colruyt announced on Tuesday that Stefaan Vandamme would becomes the new CFO of Colruyt Group.

FROMAGERIES BEL:

Fromageries Bel said on Tuesday that it was implementing a plan to reduce costs worldwide which should generate savings of 120 million euros at group level by 2020.

SHOOTING IN STRASBOURG:

A gunman on a security watchlist killed three people and wounded a dozen others near the picturesque Christmas market in the historic French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening before fleeing.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas major Total has offered a 3.1 percent increase in compensation plus an exceptional 1,500 euros bonus to all employees in France, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.