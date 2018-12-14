French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF:

First of two EPR nuclear reactors at China’s Taishan nuclear power plant entered Thursday in commercial operation. The first such reactor to do so.

LVMH:

French luxury behemoth Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy LVMN.PA Friday said it agreed to buy luxury hotel group Belmond BEL.N in a deal valuing the company at $3.2 billion.

NN GROUP NV:

Dutch insurer NN Group reported on Thursday it will execute legal mergers of life and non-life entities in the Netherlands.

AGEAS NV:

Belgian insurance company Ageas said on Thursday its appeal in the cassation of french speaking proceedings about the FSMA case were dismissed

GEMALTO: Traction Guest announced on Thursday that it entered into preferred partnership with Dutch security service company Gemalto.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

GTT received an order notification on Thursday from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two new 174,000 M3 LNG Carriers (LNGC).

PostNL NV:

PostNL reported on Thursday that the Hague court prohibited Christmas strikes at PostNL.

