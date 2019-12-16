French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AXA:

AXA announced on Friday it Acquired the remaining 50% stake in AXA tianping for 590 million euros.

ADP:

Aeroports de Paris reported on Friday a November traffic up 0.9%.

Wendel:

Wendel announced on Friday it its stake In Allied Universal for a net cash proceeds of 721 million dollars.

