French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BINCKBANK:

BinckBank confirmed advanced discussions with Saxo Bank on potential combination of businesses.

DANONE:

Yashili has agreed to sell 49 pct of Yashili New Zealand Dairy to a unit of Danone for NZ$157.6 mln ($107.03 mln)

KERING:

Kering announced change in the composition of its Board of Directors.

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals announced Myring update.

RENAULT:

The French government is considering backing Michelin chief executive Jean-Dominique Senard for the chairmanship of Renault, replacing embattled CEO Carlos Ghosn, Le Figaro reported on Sunday, citing several sources.

