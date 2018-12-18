French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EIFFAGE: Eiffage announced on Monday the acquisition of 5.03 percent of Eurotunnel. GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT announced on Monday receipt of an order from a Korean shipyard for tank design of two new LNG carriers. This new notification brings up to 50 the number of vessels ordered in 2018.

HEINEKEN: Supervisory board’s chairman Hans Wijers to resign.

SAINT GOBAIN: Compagnie de Saint Gobain announced on Monday the acquisition of SIG Roofspace in the UK for 20 million euros. SUEZ SA: Suez said on Monday it won 520 million euros contract from Toulouse Métropole. The company will manage Toulouse’s wastewater public service for the next 12 years.

