French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0702 GMT.

ARGENX

Argenx announced on Monday the closing of the U.S. public offering for gross proceeds of about $266 million.

EXEL INDUSTRIES:

Exel Industries reported higher annual sales and profits.

GREENYARD

Belgian frozen foods company Greenyard is exploring an acquisition of Dole Food Co, a U.S. fruit and vegetable producer that could be valued at more than $2.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

ICADE

Icade said on Monday its 56.51%-owned subsidiary, Icade Santé, had acquired Clinique De L‘Europe real estate in Rouen for 87.2 million euros.

MAUNA KEA

Mauna Kea Technologies announced on Monday it had received the FDA clearance for Cellvizio.

PLASTIVALOIRE

Plastivaloire announced on Monday its full year EBITDA was up at 79.9‍​ million euros. The company also said it targeted global revenue of 650 million euros with EBITDA margin of about 12.5 pct in 2017-18.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor announced Monday that it had entered into negotiations for the sale of its patent licensing business, an operation that will affect its 2017 results and therefore leads it to revise its objectives downward.

TXCELL

TxCell said on Monday it had completed its CAR-Treg manufacturing process development.

VOLTALIA

Voltalia announced on Monday it had won 64 MW of new wind power projects in Brazil.‍​

