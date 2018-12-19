French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Casino completed capital increase of its subsidiary greenyellow

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French growth should bounce back early next year after violent anti-government protests and wilting business confidence cut short a previously expected year-end recovery, the INSEE stats agency said on Tuesday.

For the whole of 2018, INSEE forecast growth of 1.5 percent, downgraded from 1.6 percent in its previous outlook in October and down from a decade-long high of 2.3 percent last year.

ICADE SA:

To start a share buyback programme

NATIXIS SA:

French bank Natixis will book 260 million euros ($296 million) of losses and provisions related to Asian stock derivative operations in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday.

PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

Sale of its environment business to the Latour Capital / Bpifrance consortium

VINCI SA:

Vinci backtracked on charging missed toll fees during yellow vest protests

