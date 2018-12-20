French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOURBON CORPORATION:

Bourbon confirmed on Wednesday that the company continues search for new financial partners in order to ensure its development.

BURELLE:

Burelle said on Wednesday Laurent Burelle succeeds Jean Burelle as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, with effect from 1st January 2019.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini announced on Wednesday reduction in share count, number of shares in its share capital is now stands at 167,293,730.

EDF / ROYAL DUTCH SHELL:

EDF Renewables North America and Shell announced on Wednesday that they have formed a joint venture to co-develop OCS-0499 lease area within the New Jersey Wind Energy Area.

RENAULT:

A Tokyo court on Thursday unexpectedly decided not to extend the detention of Nissan Motor Co’s ousted chairman, Carlos Ghosn, meaning he may soon be released from jail where he has been confined since his arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

