French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent at 0728 GMT.

ABN AMRO

ABN Amro Group said on Wednesday the supervisors had confirmed SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018.

AIRBUS

Kuwait said on Wednesday it had ordered an investigation into a deal with aircraft maker Airbus to supply 30 Caracal military helicopters, worth one billion euros ($1.19 billion), for its air force.

Turkish airline Pegasus said on Thursday it will exercise its purchase option for 25 additional aircraft under an order placed with Airbus in July 2012 for a total of 100 new planes.

CNP ASSURANCES

CNP Assurances announced on Wednesday a renewal of its partnership in life insurance business with Unicredit in Italy.

EXMAR

Exmar announced on Wednesday a newbuilding contract for 79,500 cubic meter LPG carriers.

FRENCH FOOD PRICES:

France will on Thursday announce a plan to raise regulated minimum food prices and limit bargain sales in supermarkets as part of a wider field-to-fork plan aimed at increasing farmers’ income, a government official said.

MELEXIS

Melexis said on Wednesday the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf had ruled in its favor in a patent infringement case by dismissing the complaint of ams AG.

NYRSTAR

Nyrstar announced on Wednesday a re-financing of its structured commodity trade finance facility.

RENAULT

Renault has started interviewing possible candidates to replace chief executive Carlos Ghosn when his term expires in May next year, French business daily Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain said on Wednesday it extended maturity and reduced cost of 4 billion euro undrawn bank facilities.

SPIE

Spie announced on Wednesday acquisition of S-Cube, a company specialized in the design, the integration and the maintenance of digital infrastructure‍​.

TECHNIPFMC :

Won a contract for the Statoil Snorre Expansion Project in the North Sea.

($1 = 0.8419 euros)

