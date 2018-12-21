French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA:

Societe Generale announced sale of its stake in La Banque Postale Financement

LEGRAND SA:

Legrand purchased Kenall in United States and Trical in New Zealand

SUEZ SA:

French watchdog investigates “important” share price movements at Suez

REMY COINTREAU SA:

Remy Cointreau sold distribution business in Czech Republic and Slovakia

MAUREL & PROM SA:

Maurel & Prom announced the completion of the acquisition of Shell’s stake in the Urdaneta West field in Venezuel

