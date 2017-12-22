French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALLIANZ / EULER HERMES

Allianz, Germany’s biggest insurer, said on Friday it was seeking to become the sole owner of Euler Hermes and plans to offer 122 euros ($145) apiece for the shares in the French credit insurance firm it does not already own.

ABN AMRO

ABN Amro announced on Thursday that NLFI had exchanged 59.7 million of ABN’s shares for depositary receipts.

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN

Ackermans & Van Haaren said on Thursday it had sold the Van Laere Group to CFE.

CGG

CGG announced on Thursday it had obtained recognition of the French ruling approving its safeguard plan by the US court as part of the Chapter 15 process.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole announced on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of three Italian savings banks.

ENGIE / SPIE

Engie and Spie announced on Thursday a signing of an agreement regarding the sale of Spie Morocco’s operations to Engie. ‍​

EURAZEO

Eurazeo and Primavera Capital Group announced on Thursday they had completed the acquisition of Worldstride.

EUROFINS

Eurofins said on Thursday it entered the clinical diagnostics market in Brazil with the acquisition of Pasteur Group.

GL EVENTS

GL Events said on Thursday it was in exclusive negotiations in consortium with Maeda for management of and exhibition park in Japan.

ING

ING Group announced on Thursday that its common equity tier 1 requirement would be 10.4% in 2018.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux said on Thursday it renewed its street furniture contract with Antibes for 15 years.

KBC

KBC said on Thursday it had been informed by ECB of its new minimum capital requirements.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

Compagnie Plastic Omnium announced on Thursday it had acquired Swiss Hydrogen and Optimum CPV.

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Thursday it joined forces with BIOASTER to improve the search for next-generation vaccine candidates.

SAPEC

Sapec reported on Thursday an H1 operating loss of 2.6 million euros ($3.09 million).

VINCI

Vinci said on Thursday Vinci Energies acquired Primeline Utility Services in the USA.

VIVENDI

Italy’s market watchdog is set to open proceedings to decide whether Telecom Italia (TIM) should be sanctioned over its approval of a joint-venture with Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal Plus, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8423 euros)