French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH POLITICS/FRENCH PROTESTS:

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister on Sunday to hold talks with political leaders and demonstrators, as he sought a way out of nationwide protests after rioters turned central Paris into a battle zone.

JCDECAUX:

The French advertising company JCDecaux rolled out its new all-electric self-service bikes in Luxembourg City.

ORANGE:

The French telecommunications company Orange reported that the Niger government ordered the closure of all of its offices over a tax dispute.

RENAULT, NISSAN:

President Macron urged for Renault-Nissan stability in his talks with Japan’s Shinzo Abe.

SHOWROOMPRIVE:

French online fashion retailer Showroomprive SRPG.PA launched an issue of new shares to raise around 40 million euros ($46 million), part of which would help fund a small-scale acquisition.

UNILEVER:

Completed its second tranche of share buyback programme.

WORLDLINE:

Worldline reported the closure of its acquisition of SIX Payment Services and confirmed targeted synergies of 110 million euros.