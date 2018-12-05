French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus and Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday they are teaming up to meet a growing demand for aerial refuelling from the U.S. Air Force, nearly eight years after the European planemaker lost an initial battle with Boeing.

Also, the FAA approved AerSafe for additional Airbus aircraft to comply with the fuel tank flammability reduction rule.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

The head of Air France-KLM’s biggest French pilots’ union, who led a recent series of pay strikes, suffered electoral defeat on Tuesday in a boost for new boss Ben Smith as he seeks cost-cutting deals with flight and cabin crew.

DERICHEBOURG:

The company reported its FY recurring ebitda down at 202.1 million euros.

EDF:

French independent power vendors association ANODE is considering making a legal challenge to a government freeze on state-owned EDF’s electricity prices, it said on Tuesday.

GTT:

GTT received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier for Minerva.

