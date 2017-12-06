French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.6 percent by 0705 GMT.

ELIOR:

Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, predicted on Wednesday that organic sales growth would accelerate to at least 3 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year from 2.3 percent achieved in the 2016/17 fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

LACTALIS:

Groupe Lactalis SA on Tuesday announced plans to buy Brazilian dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA in the first half of 2018, as the French group expands in Latin America’s largest economy with its second major acquisition in recent years.

SANOFI:

Sanofi continues to seek clinical trial waiver in India for dengue vaccine, the Economic Times reported.

VIVENDI/TELECOM ITALIA:

Telecom Italia (TIM), whose top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, said on Tuesday it would look into whether a separation of its fixed line network was needed to address competition concerns from Italian authorities.

