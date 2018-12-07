French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

Tokyo prosecutors plan to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday for financial misconduct, the Nikkei business daily reported, ratcheting up their case against the auto tycoon.

AIR FRANCE: Air France pilots elect union leader from low-cost unit.

BEFIMMO: Befimmo Acquires Silversquare, a Belgian coworking company.

ICADE: Icade And Korian Sign Three Clinic Design Projects for care of suite and rehabilitation.

OENEO: Oeneo H1 operating profit falls to 18.0 million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....