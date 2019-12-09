French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM November traffic up 3.6%

SANOFI

France’s Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it had agreed to buy Synthorx in a cash deal worth around $2.5 billion as it seeks to beef up its immuno-oncology pipeline.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA: Nuclear power generation in France plunged nearly 11 % year-on-year in November to 29.1 terawatt hour (TWh) state-controlled utility EDF said on Friday, citing a high volume of reactor outages.

ORANGE SA: French telecom Orange said on Friday it signed a 700-million euro loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance part of the deployment of the Group’s Very High Speed ​​Broadband network in France in the “Appel à Manifestation d’Intentions d’Investissements” (AMII) areas.

VIVENDI SA: A Milan judge could wait until early next year before deciding on Vivendi’s request to suspend a corporate reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, two legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Friday.

