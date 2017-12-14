French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec.14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS The European planemaker is considering cutting production of its A380 superjumbo to six or seven planes a year, but has made no final decision on the matter, a top executive said on Thursday amid growing question marks over the future of the double-decker jet.

ATOS, GEMALTO: French chip maker Gemalto rejected a takeover bid from technology consulting firm Atos saying the 4.3 billion euro offer undervalued the company. DASSAULT AVIATION, SAFRAN: France’s Dassault Aviation said it would drop a contract with Safran to develop a Falcon business jet engine and launch a new project powered by U.S. rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

ENGIE The French government has decided to keep the chairman and chief executive roles at the French utility separate and find a successor to chairman Gerard Mestrallet once he retires in 2018, business daily Les Echos reported.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....