French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT/PSA

French January car registrations down 11.2 pct, PSA down 1.58 pct, Renalt down 3.05 pct

AIRBUS

Dubai’s Emirates is exploring switching some orders for the world’s largest jetliner, the Airbus A380, to the smaller A350 in a move raising new doubts about the future of Europe’s superjumbo, people familiar with the matter said.

JCDECAUX SA: JCDecaux reported that Q4 adjusted organic revenue was up 5.4 percent.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA: GTT received a new order for tank design of two new LNG carriers.

METROPOLE TELEVISION SA: M6 Group entered into exclusive negotiations with Lagardère Active for the acquisition of Lagardère’s Television Business (excluding Mezzo), the French leader in live and on-demand children’s TV.

SAMSE SA: Samse FY revenue increased to 1.43 billion euros.

