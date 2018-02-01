French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ASSYSTEM: France-based engineering and innovation consultancy co Assystem announced on Wednesday it has taken part in equity financing for the acquisition of sQS

BIC: French pen, lighter and razor maker Bic announced on Wednesday its result for the fourth quarter, quarterly net sales are up 5.9 percent at 491.6 million euros

DASSAULT SYSTEMES: Dassault Systemes reported higher Q4 earnings.

FIGEAC: Aircraft parts supplier Figeac announced on Wednesday its Q3 results, quarterly revenue are up year-on-year at 97.7 million euros

GFI INFORMATIQUE: France-based company specialized in information technology announced on Wednesday its Q4 revenue which is up compared to year ago at 310.5 million euros

GROUPE CRIT: France-based holding announced on Wednesday that its Q4 revenue is up 10.8 percent at 615.9 million euros

SYNERGIE: France-based company specialized in HR management Synergie announced on Wednesday 2.32 billion euros full year revenue, a result up from year ago figure

TARKETT: French floorings and sports surfaces group announced on Wednesday the aquisition of assets of Grassman, an Australian synthetic turc manufacturer

TERREIS: France-based real estate company Terreis announced on Wednesday it 16.6 million euros of rental revenue for the fourth quarter

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO: Property investment company Unibail announced on Wednesday it expected to grow its earnings per share to between 12.75 and 12.90 euros in 2018 after its 2017 results came slightly above expectations

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....