French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0702 GMT.

ACCOR:

AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotel company, posted a forecast-beating 10.1 percent rise in like-for-like operating profits for 2017, helped by cost controls and robust demand in all key regions except Brazil.

ALTEN SA

Alten reported an annual operating income of 176.6‍​ million euros.

ATOS:

French technology consulting firm Atos reported on Wednesday a 2.3 percent increase in full year organic revenue growth, driven by its digital transformation businesses.

CARMAT SA

Carmat obtained the approval to perform implants in Denmark.

EIFFAGE SA

Eiffage and TSO Caténaires have been awarded by the Société du Grand Paris, the contract for lot 1 of the Grand Paris Express line 16.

ERAMET

Eramet Chief Executive Christel Bories said on Tuesday that the French mining group is looking to expand in minerals like cobalt, lithium and nickel salts linked to energy transition markets like electric vehicles.

GETLINK:

Channel tunnel operator Getlink posted higher 2017 profits on Wednesday despite a slowing British economy and said it would split the chairman and CEO roles within three years.

M6

M6 published an annual revenue of 1.39 billion euros.

NEXITY SA

Nexity’s annual revenues rose 14 percent at 3.5 billion euros and the company said it expected its revenue and EBITDA to grow by about 10 percent in 2018.

ORANGE:

Telecoms group posted higher Q4 earnings.

WORLDLINE SA

Worldine published its yearly results and said it expects an organic growth of revenue between 5 percent and 7 percent.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....