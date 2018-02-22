French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 22

Feb 22(Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.8 percent at 0700 GMT.

AXA:

French insurer AXA posted higher-than-expected 2017 net profits and stronger earnings in the United States, ahead of the planned flotation of its American life insurance and asset management businesses in the second quarter this year.

BOUYGUES:

French conglomerate Bouygues delivered forecast-beating operating profits for 2017 and predicted a further rise in earnings for 2018, with the company showing growth in its main construction, media and telecom businesses.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty published on Wednesday a net income from continuing operations of ‍​125 million euros for fiscal year 2017.

GECINA:

On Wednesday Gecina reported a FY recurring net income group share up at 363.5 million euros.

SAFRAN:

French aero engine maker Safran expects to be producing 20,000 composite fan blades for the LEAP jet engine by 2021 at its new plant in central Mexico’s Queretaro state, the company’s chief executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Wednesday.

TECHNICOLOR:

Technicolor published on Wednesday a FY adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations down at ‍​291 million euros.

TECHNIPFMC :

TechnipFMC reported a quarterly loss per share.

UNIBAIL:

Australian shopping mall giant Westfield Corp WFD.AX ruled out trying to increase a $16 billion buyout from France’s Unibail-Rodamco SE after a decline in the European firm’s shares drove down the deal’s value, saying there was no Plan B.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec reported on Wednesday a Q4 EBITDA profit of 11 million euros.

VEOLIA:

French water and waste group Veolia said double-digit international growth and a recovery in France boosted its 2017 core earnings by two percent, and added that an acceleration of growth in the fourth quarter had continued into early 2018.

VINCI:

Vinci announced on Wednesday it has been selected to build a major motorway connection in New Zealand.