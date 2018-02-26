French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0737 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Boeing Co will have a 51 percent stake in a joint company currently being negotiated with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA and Malaysian company Naza Corp have signed a deal to jointly produce PSA-branded cars for Malaysia and other Asian markets, as part of plans by the owner of Peugeot to boost its presence in the region.

THALES:

Wins A$1.2 billion Australia contract.

