French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.

Akka Technologies:

The company has announced a new 2022 strategic plan.

Essilor:

Ray-Ban owner Luxottica said on Monday it expected to close by mid-2018 its proposed merger with lens maker Essilor.

Icade:

The company has repurchased 200 million euros under bond tender offer.

JCDecaux:

The company has been awarded an exclusive seven-year contract for managing advertising and maintaining 1,459 bus shelters across Singapore (population: above 5.6 million) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Royal Philips, Philips Lightning:

The company Philips said on Monday it was selling about a 12 percent stake in Philips Lighting.

SAFRAN:

France’s Safran predicted 7-10 percent growth in core income this year as it unveiled higher-than-expected 2017 sales and profits, with strong demand for aircraft equipment offsetting a dip in engine profits.

SIPH:

Q4 revenues up at 92.2 million euros.

STMicroelectronics:

STM has built software from France’s Sigfox into its widely used microcontrollers, giving a boost to the French start-up by enabling developers to build its network features into industrial and consumer chips.

Vivendi:

Italy’s Mediaset said on Monday a Milan judge had formally closed an attempt at mediation between the broadcaster and France’s Vivendi, after no agreement was reached in a pay-TV dispute.

