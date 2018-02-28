French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR

AccorHotels said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell 55 percent of its AccorInvest property business to a group of sovereign and institutional investors for 4.4 billion euros

AHOLD:

Dutch-Belgian supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize, which has two-thirds of its business in the United States, on Wednesday reported net sales growth of 1.6 percent to 15.8 billion euros ($19.3 billion) for the fourth quarter and confirmed its financial targets for 2018.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters said on Tuesday that Shreveport, Louisiana-based air medical transport provider Metro Aviation had placed an order for an extra 25 EC145e helicopters.

ALTICE :

U.S. cable operator Altice USA Inc, which is separating from European telecoms and cable group Altice NV , forecast revenue would rise this year as it rolls out its new streaming pay television and internet platform, Altice One.

CARREFOUR:

Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as its Atacadão wholesale supermarkets lead growth with rising sales and widening margins. Carrefour reports results after the close of the Paris stock market on Wednesday.

EIFFAGE

APRR, subsidiary of Eiffage, said on Tuesday its net profit amounted to 705.9 million euros in 2017, a 5.3 percent compared to 2016, while EBITDA increased to 1.77 billion euros. Eiffage is set to publish its own FY results today after the close of the markets.

SOLVAY:

Solvay posted higher Q4 underlying earnings.

VILMORIN & CIE

Vilmorin & Cie lowered on Tuesday its consolidated sales guidance to 4 percent.

