French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on February 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM expects ticket prices to be positive in the first quarter of this year and will offer more seats on routes to Asia and Latin America to meet demand, although competition from high-speed trains was biting in France.

ALTICE:

Portugal’s competition authority said on Thursday it would launch a thorough investigation into the planned takeover by Dutch-based Altice of Media Capital, the owner of the TVI television channel.

BOLLORE:

The group published its annual revenue on Thursday, up six percent at constant scope compared to the previous year.

DANONE:

Food group Danone said on Friday it would focus on accelerating sales growth this year and deliver a further rise in profits, thanks to cost cuts and the benefits from its acquisition of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave.

EDF:

French utility EDF said its 2017 core earnings fell 16.3 percent to 13.7 billion euros ($17.18 billion), from 16.4 billion euros in 2016, due to lower-than expected nuclear production caused by reactor outages.

FAURECIA/PSA:

French auto parts maker Faurecia slightly raised its 2018 operating margin target on Friday as the company posted higher annual sales and profit.

RENAULT:

French carmaker Renault posted record sales and profit for 2017, bolstering Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn’s position in the face of government demands for a clearer succession plan and deeper integration with alliance partner Nissan.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi’s music unit lifted group profit last year, offsetting a downturn in its recently-acquired advertising unit Havas and the continuing recovery of its pay-TV division, the group said on Thursday.

VOPAK:

Vopak, the Dutch oil and chemical storage company, on Friday said its core earnings, excluding exceptional items, fell 7 percent in 2017 to 763 million euros ($957.0 million), slightly above market expectations.

