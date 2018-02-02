French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on February 2

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

Renault boss Carlos Ghosn is likely to be reappointed as chief executive at the French carmaker’s next shareholder meeting, Le Figaro reported on Thursday.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage announced the acquisition of EDS Ingenieria y Montajes in Spain.

JCDECAUX:

JC Decaux announced its contract for self-service electric bikes with the city of Luxembourg.

IMERYS SA:

Imerys completed the acquisition of the carbonate business of vimal microns in India.

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

Altran successfully completes the syndication of its 2,13 billion euros equivalent senior secured term loan B.

NRJ GROUP SA:

NRJ Group published a Q4 revenue of 107.6 million d‘euros.

CHARGEURS SA:

Chargeurs announced Angela Chan is the new managing director of chargeurs fashion technologies.

