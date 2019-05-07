French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on

May 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, confirmed reports on Tuesday that it was looking into listing a minority stake in its Asian operations in order to create a leading regional consumer goods company.

AIR LIQUIDE/STMICROELECTRONICS:

The French industrial gases and services provider Air Liquide And electronics and semiconductor manafacturer STMicroelectronics announced Monday a collaboration for digital transformation

ALSTOM:

French transport infrastructure group Alstom, whose planned tie-up with Siemens’ rail arm was scrapped earlier this year, posted a stronger annual profit on Tuesday, boosted by orders and contracts.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

EssilorLuxottica said on Tuesday it has kept its full-year outlook unchanged after posting upbeat first-quarter sales, although some concerns remain among investors over the future of governance at the world’s largest eyewear maker.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext extended on Monday its acceptance period of offer on Oslo Børs to May 31

ILIAD:

Telecoms group Iliad said it was in talks over selling its mobile tower assets in France and Italy to Cellnex for 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion), in a deal that should strengthen Iliad’s financial position.

JCDECAUX SA:

JCDecaux reported on Monday a 10-Year Advertising Contract win for new midfield terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport

SCOR SE:

French re-insurer SCOR reiterated on Monday its position concerning the implementation of an alternative natural catastrophe reinsurance scheme in France

VICAT SA:

Cement manafacturer Vicat reported on Monday Q1 sales 600 million euros

