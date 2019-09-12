French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RUBIS:

Rubis reported on Wednesday a net profit group share for H1 up at 157 Million euros.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday it had picked Richemont’s Eric Vallat as its new chief executive officer.

BOLLORE:

Bollore announced on Wednesday it signed an agreement to sell its 55% stake in Wifirst.

BOUYGUES/ALSTOM:

French construction and telecoms group Bouygues said on Wednesday it plans to sell 13% of the capital of Alstom through an accelerated book building procedure reserved to institutional investors.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....