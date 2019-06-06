French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on

June 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole unveiled a new set of higher profit targets for 2022 after it had met its 2019 targets a year ahead of schedule, and said it now expected annual net profits above 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in 2022.

REMY COINTREAU:

Remy Cointreau handed investors a special dividend of one euros per share after its annual operating profits rose by a stronger-than-expected 14.2%, helped by cost controls and robust demand for its premium cognacs in China.

RENAULT:

Fiat Chrysler said it has abandoned its $35 billion merger offer for Renault, blaming French politics for scuttling what would have been a landmark deal to create the world’s third-biggest automaker.

