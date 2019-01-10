French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus gave up a five-year winning streak in its order race against U.S. rival Boeing, slumping to its lowest share of the $150 billion jet market in six years despite a boost from a newly acquired Canadian product, new data showed on Wednesday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that FCA Bank Spa, a subsidiary owned at 50% by CA Consumer Finance, had been fined 178.9 million euros owing to its alleged violation of competition rules in Italy.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty, the electronics and home appliances retailer, said on Wednesday the “yellow vests” protests in France and Belgium would have a negative 45 million euro one-off impact on year-end revenues in those countries.

KORIAN:

Korian announced on Wednesday three new acquisitions in Spain, France and Germany, and that it has issued 450 million euros of Schuldschein Financing.

RENAULT:

Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of French carmaker Renault and ex Nissan chairman, has not had his tax domicile France since 2012, opting instead for the more fiscally favourable Netherlands, French newspaper Liberation reported on Wednesday.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

Schneider Electric announced on Wednesday an issuance of 500 million euro bond.

SODEXO:

French food services and facilities management group Sodexo said underlying revenue grew 2.6 percent in the first quarter of the 2018/19 fiscal year, reflecting stable growth in Europe and an improvement in North America.

VALEO:

Valeo announced on Wednesday a strategic cooperation in the field of last mile autonomous delivery with Meituan.

