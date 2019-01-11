French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

Tokyo prosecutors indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges of financial misconduct on Friday, his lawyer said, adding to the legal challenges for the once-feted auto executive.

Separately, One of Renault Carlos Ghosn’s senior executives received an additional six-figure salary unknown to the carmaker’s board via the Dutch joint venture overseeing its alliance with Nissan, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters.

CASINO

Casino’s e-commerce arm Cnova said it expected to reinforce growth and profitability in 2019 after reporting organic growth of 11.9 percent in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to 3.6 billion euros in the fourth quarter 2018

DANONE

French food group Danone said on Thursday that Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, currently Executive Vice President Growth & Innovation and member of the Executive Committee, was taking over from Bridgette Heller as Executive Vice President Specialized Nutrition.

AIR FRANCE: Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend its flights to Saudi Arabia from February 1 due to the route’s poor economic performance.

RUBIS: Rubis announced on Thursday that its takeover offer for KenolKobil Plc granted regulatory approval.

ACCORHOTELS: AccorHotels said on Thursday it raised the price offered in its tender offer for Oirbis shares from 87 zlotys to 95 zlotys per share.

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN: Saint-Gobain said on Thursday it sold its regional glass business Glassolutions Norway and Sweden to Mimir Invest AB.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP: Europcar Mobility Group announced on Thursday the new target of doubling of its revenue in 2019 through growth in New Mobility Business Unit.

