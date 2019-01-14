French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS:

French largest listed bank BNP Paribas will close its proprietary trading desk unit, Opera, within the next three months, a source close to the matter said Friday.

ELIOR:

French catering group Elior expects bids for its Areas unit, which focuses on catering in railways and motorways, by the end of January, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

VINCI:

Vinci reported on Friday higher traffic figures for its airports with 95.2 million passengers having travelled through all assets operated by Vinci Airports in 2018, a 6.8-percent passenger traffic growth on a like-for-like network base.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....