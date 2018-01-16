French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BANK OF FRANCE:

The Bank of France said on Monday it already held some currency reserves in yuan, hours after the German central bank said it was looking to move some of its reserves into the Chinese currency.

ENGIE:

French utility Engie hopes to boost earnings growth and partnerships in its core businesses of renewable energy, grids and energy services this year, after an estimated five percent gain in core earnings in 2017, its chief executive said.

EUROPACORP/MEDIAWAN:

French media group Mediawan is in talks over buying a majority stake in the TV business of film director Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp business.

PSA:

French carmaker and Peugeot-brand owner Groupe PSA reported a 15.4 percent rise in its worldwide sales for 2017, echoing a similarly robust performance from its domestic rival Renault earlier this week.

