French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

AccorHotels has acquired a 33.1 percent stake in the Polish company Orbis for 337 millions euros.

ALSTOM/SIEMENS:

* Siemens and Alstom’s plan to create a European rail champion to take on a Chinese rival has failed to win over EU antitrust regulators despite German and French backing, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* The European Union must approve the tie-up between Germany’s Siemens and French group Alstom, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who added he would meet a main European regulator to express his support for the deal.

BOUYGUES:

Bouygues Telecom, subsidiary of Bouygues, acquired 854,316 shares of the company Keyyo.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino, in the process of divesting assets to cut debts, has agreed to sell six of its ‘Geant’ hypermarket stores to domestic rival Leclerc for 100.5 million euros ($114 million).

ENGIE:

French utility Engie is on the verge of selling some coal power plants in Germany and the Netherlands to investment fund Riverstone, reported Les Echos paper.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP:

Europcar Mobility announced that repositioning of InterRent as mid-tier brand is part of 2019 roadmap which the Low Cost Business Unit management will be handling, with an expected launch of a new service for the second quarter of 2019.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Clashes broke out throughout France on Saturday, as an estimated 84,000 “yellow vests” demonstrators took to the streets in a 10th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

ILIAD:

Iliad purchased a 75 percent stake in Jaguar Network.

RENAULT:

* Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said on Monday that he had not heard directly about a reported French proposal to integrate the Japanese carmaker’s management with Renault, adding that it was not the time to discuss revising the partners’ capital ties.

* Michelin Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard could be a good choice to head carmaker Renault, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

VIVENDI:

Telecom Italia (TIM) has suffered a setback in its plan to assuage pressures for a separation of its prized network assets by placing them into a wholly owned subsidiary, as the industry regulator said it was opposed to the proposal.

