French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ELIOR:

Cremonini did not present an offer for the catering business of France’s Elior, the chief executive of the Italian food producer and distributor said on Monday.

HEIJMANS NV:

Heijmans and preference shareholders have agreed that the annual dividend will be revised downward from current rate of 7.90 percent to 7.21 perecnt.

LACTALIS:

Indian company Prabhat Dairy will sell its unit Sunfresh Agro Industries unit to Tirumala Milk Products, the Indian arm of Lactalis.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues, as the early timing of the Chinese New Year boosted premium cognac sales while demand was also robust in the United States.

SANOFI:

Sanofi said on Monday that UK marketing authorisation was granted for Sanofi Pasteur’s Trivalent influenza vaccine.

SOITEC:

Soitec said on Monday it was upgrading its full year 2019 sales growth guidance from above 35 percent to well above 35 percent.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....