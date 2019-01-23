French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour reported on Tuesday a Q4 group sales of 22.6 billion euros, broadly in line with expectations.

INGENICO:

Ingenico reported on Tuesday lower than expected FY EBITDA at 485 million euros.

MICHELIN:

Michelin announced on Tuesday the acquisition of the Indonesian tire manufacturer PT Multistrada Arah Sarana TBK.

MAISONS DU MONDE:

Maisons Du Monde reported on Tuesday FY sales up 10 pct year-on-year.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....