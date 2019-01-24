French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels confirmed on Wednesday results of tender offer for Orbis shares — investors have submitted 15.3 million shares in orbis constituting 33.15% of the share capital.

PERNOD RICARD:

Pernod Ricard named business veteran Patricia Barbizet to the newly created role of lead independent director on Wednesday as it faces pressure from activist investor Elliott to improve its governance.

SANOFI SA:

Sanofi said on Wednesday the FDA approved use of 0.5 ml dose of fluzone quadrivalent in children as young as 6 months of age.

SEB SA:

SEB reported on Wednesday FY Revenue of 6.81 billion euros, up 5.1 percent.

